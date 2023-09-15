3-Degree Guarantee
WATCH: Firefighter, police officer rescue trapped driver on Peachtree Street during flooding

A firefighter and police saved a trapped driver from his car during Thursday’s flooding, according to Atlanta police.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A firefighter and police officer saved a trapped driver from their car during Thursday’s flooding, bodycam video shared by Atlanta police showed.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Terrance Simon and Atlanta Police Officer Rayando Bryan noticed a driver trapped in their car on Peachtree Street near Atlanta’s Public Safety Headquarters. The car was partially submerged in standing water; video shows the water up to Simon’s ribs.

Atlanta police said the water was so deep the car’s doors wouldn’t open. Bryan then used his baton to break open the driver’s side window at which point the pair carried the driver to safety.

The police department said, “We are extremely proud of the actions of Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Terrance Simon and Atlanta Police Officer Rayando Bryan. Their response to this critical incident is yet another example of the commitment our city has made to ensure competent, well-prepared, well-trained first responders are available when needed.”

