2 dead, 2 injured in several overnight Atlanta shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are dead and several more are injured after a violent night in Atlanta, according to police.

Near 8:30 p.m. Friday night, police responded to an apartment complex at 2929 Panthersville Road, where they found a man in his 40s shot and killed. Police believe the man broke into an apartment and the homeowner shot him, they said.

About five hours later, two men fell victim to a drive-by shooting by Fairway Court Apartments, police said. The men were walking back home when they felt burning in their legs and realized they had been shot, according to police. The two were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are reportedly conscious and breathing. So far, police have no suspects or vehicle descriptions.

And right before 2 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the neck downtown and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

Also this morning, police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old as suspected foul play, they told Atlanta News First.

