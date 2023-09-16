2-month-old dead in suspected ‘foul play’ incident at Atlanta apartments, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 2-month-old is dead after an incident at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police.

Police responded to the complex at 2500 Center St. NW early Saturday morning. The child was taken to the hospital, where they died. Police are investigating the incident as suspected foul play, they told Atlanta News First at the scene.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about the circumstances. Check back for updates.

