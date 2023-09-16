3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Advocates push for better education programs in Georgia prisons

Research shows benefits extend beyond prison walls and into neighboring communities.
By Savannah Louie
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Calls for increased education opportunities in Georgia prisons grow stronger, as research shows benefits extend beyond prison walls and into neighboring communities.

Patrick Rodriguez, co-executive director of Georgia Coalition for Higher Education in Prison, has first-hand experience with the success of a prison education system. Rodriguez was previously incarcerated at five different Georgia facilities, before his pursuit of higher education in prison kept him out for good.

“When a teacher goes inside of a classroom inside of a prison, that classroom is no longer a prison,” said Rodriguez. “It’s a place for people to learn and identify as a student instead of an inmate, a convict.”

Rodriguez felt lucky to gain access to an education program in prison. He recalled other inmates attempting to sign up for the class, high in demand.

“The sheet was filled on the front and back. There were ten slots, which means there were 30 to 35 people who didn’t have the opportunity to take the class,” he explained. “From my perspective, imagine if those 30 to 35 had the opportunity to take that class and get those hours – where would they be today?”

Inmates enrolled in post-secondary education opportunities are 48 percent less likely to return to prison, according to the Vera Institute.

Just one percent of people in Georgia state prisons have a bachelor’s degree.

Georgia reports one of the highest rates of imprisonment per capita worldwide. Rodriguez believes education can positively influence one’s mindset and behavior.

“They begin to see challenges in the classroom, and that translates into the real life and challenges they may face every day,” he said.

Education programs can also impact the surrounding communities. According to research from Northwestern University, taxpayers save $4 to $5 for every single dollar invested in prison education.

National efforts have ramped up to help people in prison get federal aid for school. In July, Pell Grants were reinstated, meaning incarcerated people enrolled in eligible prison education programs can access financial aid.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire

Latest News

This undated jail booking photo from the Camden County Sheriff's Office in Georgia shows...
A man faced murder charges after deputies killed his cousin in a drug raid. A jury acquitted him
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
U.S. Soccer bringing national training center, headquarters to metro Atlanta
The new training center will be the first of its kind.
U.S. Soccer moving headquarters, new national training center to Atlanta
First Lady Jill Biden speaking at Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Emory University about new cancer-fighting technology