Crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shuts down I-285 NB for hours
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - I-285 NB at Cascade Road has been shut down for hours after a crash involving two tractor-trailers, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The shutdown started at 8:13 a.m., the department said. Traffic is being diverted to use Exit 7 instead.
“Motorists should consider using an alternate route to avoid extreme delays,” the department said.
The road is expected to clear by 3 p.m.
