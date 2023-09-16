Crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shuts down I-285 NB for hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - I-285 NB at Cascade Road has been shut down for hours after a crash involving two tractor-trailers, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The shutdown started at 8:13 a.m., the department said. Traffic is being diverted to use Exit 7 instead.

“Motorists should consider using an alternate route to avoid extreme delays,” the department said.

The road is expected to clear by 3 p.m.

