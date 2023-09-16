3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said.

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two 2-year-old boys and a baby girl remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues
Dr. Lisa Herring
Ousted APS superintendent joins Biden administration

Latest News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of...
Man snags 2 foul balls in span of 3 pitches at Citi Field, gives them to his mom as birthday gift
FILE- Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of...
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Family files lawsuit after police fatally shot New Mexico man while at wrong address
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Lawsuit filed in deadly police wrong house shooting