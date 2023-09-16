3-Degree Guarantee
Braves’ Matt Olson breaks team single-season home-run record

Braves first baseman Matt Olson has broken the team single-season home run record. Olson hit...
Braves first baseman Matt Olson has broken the team single-season home run record. Olson hit his 52nd home run on Saturday during the Braves’ game against the Miami Marlins.(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Braves first baseman Matt Olson has broken the team single-season home run record.

Olson hit his 52nd home run on Saturday during the Braves’ game against the Miami Marlins.

The record was previously held by Braves great Andruw Jones, who hit 51 home runs in 2005.

The Braves will retire Jones' No. 25 Sept. 9.

This is Olson’s second season in a Braves uniform. Olson joined the team in 2022 after being traded from the Oakland A’s. Shortly after joining the Braves, he signed a $168 million deal keeping him in Atlanta through 2029 with a club option for 2030.

The 29-year-old leads the majors in home runs and is just one of 15 players to hit 50 home runs since 2000. Andruw Jones is in second place with 51 home runs.

