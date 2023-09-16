Dawgs beat South Carolina, extend winning streak to 20 games

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Carolina Gamecocks were the last team to beat the Georgia Bulldogs, all the way back in 2019. The Gamecocks were unable to repeat the magic, however, as the Dawgs were victorious Saturday.

The Dawgs clinched their 20th straight win with a 24-14 score over the Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs rallied in the second half after the Gamecocks led by seven points in both the first and second quarters.

The Gamecocks were the first real test of the Dawgs’ drive for a third straight national title. The Bulldogs opened with a 48-7 rout of FCS school Tennessee-Martin, then put a similar 45-3 beating on Ball State.

