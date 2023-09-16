3-Degree Guarantee
Dawgs beat South Carolina, extend winning streak to 20 games

FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Coach Kirby Smart has made it clear that Carson Beck is the quarterback to beat. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File)(Brett Davis | AP)
By Alexandra Parker and The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Carolina Gamecocks were the last team to beat the Georgia Bulldogs, all the way back in 2019. The Gamecocks were unable to repeat the magic, however, as the Dawgs were victorious Saturday.

The Dawgs clinched their 20th straight win with a 24-14 score over the Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs rallied in the second half after the Gamecocks led by seven points in both the first and second quarters.

The Gamecocks were the first real test of the Dawgs’ drive for a third straight national title. The Bulldogs opened with a 48-7 rout of FCS school Tennessee-Martin, then put a similar 45-3 beating on Ball State.

