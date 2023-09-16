Defendant in 2021 murder of Georgia woman pleads guilty, sentenced to life

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of murdering a Georgia woman in 2021 has pled guilty and been sentenced to life in prison.

Edwin Murillo was one of the 14 people accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Rossana Delgado in April 2021.

Delgado’s body was found Apr. 20, 2021, just days after she had been reported missing. An investigation revealed that she had been kidnapped at the Plaza Fiesta shopping mall in DeKalb County several days before, then bound and tortured at several locations in Clayton and Gilmer Counties.

Murillo pled guilty to murder, kidnapping and a RICO violation. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison. Murillo was already serving a federal sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute at ADX Florence.

Murillo’s trial was originally set to begin next Monday.

Several other defendants pled guilty to charges related to the murder and were sentenced earlier this year.

Police believe Delgado’s murder occurred after a relationship with a prison drug broker “collapsed.”

