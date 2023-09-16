Fighting food insecurity: DeKalb County leaders distribute 5,000 boxes of food

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hunger remains a big problem in Georgia. The Atlanta Community Food Bank said in their 29-county service area, one in nine people are affected.

“It’s an ongoing crisis, especially with inflation and how difficult it is to purchase food, gas, pay rent, mortgages,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

Thurmond was one of several government officials handing out boxes of fresh food outside Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker, one of the eight locations for a 5,000-box food giveaway Saturday. The boxes contained fresh fruits and vegetables, protein and snacks.

Volunteers at the church event ran out of food within 30 minutes, showing how high demand really is.

“Many of our residents live in food deserts where they really don’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s the key to being healthy,” Thurmond said.

Meanwhile, DeKalb County Police Department Chief Mirtha Ramos said helping people is personal for her.

“I do this job because I love my community, I love to serve. I wake up every day and this is what brings me joy,” Ramos said. “When you come in at 6 in the morning and the parking lot is already full, the need is there.”

Thurmond said he appreciates governments working together to make it easier for Georgians to pay for essentials.

“I applaud the governor’s effort to reduce the price of gas,” he said. “It’s gas and food are the two most expensive issues that impact families, everyday working people.”

The county has distributed more than 130,000 boxes of food in the last three years. The food is paid for under American Rescue Plan funds.

