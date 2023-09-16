First Alert: Gloomy and rainy Saturday on tap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Keep that umbrella handy today, you’re going to need it!

We have a First Alert in place to give you a heads up that if you have any outdoor plans, you may need to reconsider or prepare for the rain!

The morning will be primarily dry with the exception of a few passing showers.

After lunch time, showers will become more widespread and continue through mid-evening. By around sunset, most of the rain will be in East Georgia impacting places from Athens eastward.

Due to the cloud cover and rain, temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 70s north of the city. Expect highs from Atlanta south to climb into the mid to upper 70s.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, and heavy downpours will be likely, but severe weather is not expected today.

Through the overnight, another batch of showers rolls in ahead of a cold front. Showers should taper just after sunrise tomorrow leaving us with a mostly cloudy and mostly dry Sunday.

Highs tomorrow will climb into the low 80s.

Tomorrow late afternoon, our physical front moves through. This will bring us a chance for an isolated afternoon storm, but bring us a very comfortable and cool evening.

We kick off next week with fabulous weather! Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, low humidity, lots of sunshine and low 80s will stick in the forecast starting Monday and last through the end of the work and school week.

Rain Saturday afternoon with highs only in the 70s. Morning showers Sunday ahead of a mainly dry afternoon. Beautiful looking week ahead. (Atlanta News First)

