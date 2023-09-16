3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk

A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state on Monday. (Source: KFYR)
By J.R. Havens and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINTO, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A hunter in North Dakota says he harvested a large elk earlier this week.

KFYR reports that Thomas Sitzer used a Hoyt RX-7 bow to take the elk on Monday in the northeast part of the state.

Sitzer said the elk only moved about 50 yards after he shot it in a terrain mixed with some coulee systems.

He plans on submitting the elk to be scored by the Boone and Crockett Club, which measures size and symmetry.

The age is not official, but Sitzer estimated the animal to be a little more than 6 years old.

“Every time I see an elk, I am in awe of how big they are. I don’t know if these were my first thoughts in my mind, but they’ve certainly been my thoughts the past few days,” Sitzer said. “I am extremely lucky to have drawn the tag and a lot of people had a part in this.”

The animal’s height and weight remain unknown until after the drying period.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire
Dr. Lisa Herring
Ousted APS superintendent joins Biden administration
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial is on the brink of a verdict as senators end deliberations
Waves crash on Egg Rock off the coast of Acadia National Park during severe weather Saturday,...
Enormous storm Lee lashes New England and Canada with wind, heavy rain, pounding surf
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
NYC police probe day care facility after toddler dies and 3 others are sickened by opioids
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Libya investigates dams’ collapse after a devastating flood last weekend killed more than 11,000