It’s National Pet Adoption Weekend! Here’s where to find deals in and near Atlanta

Are you ready to welcome a new furry friend into your home?
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Are you ready to welcome a new furry friend into your home?

If the answer is yes, you’re in luck! It’s the sixth annual National Pet Adoption Weekend, and many shelters in Atlanta and beyond are offering special deals.

Best Friends Animal Society

As the founder of National Pet Adoption Weekend, Best Friends Animal Society is waiving adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday. All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Click here to find a shelter near you.

LifeLine Animal Project

At LifeLine Animal Project, dog and cat adoption fees are just $25 this weekend. Click here to find a shelter near you.

PAWS Atlanta

Adoption fees are waived this weekend at PAWS Atlanta, which you can find at 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035. Click here to visit the shelter’s website.

Lumpkin County Animal Shelter

Thanks to a sponsorship from Best Friends Animal Society, Lumpkin County Animal Shelter is offering $50 dog adoptions and $25 cat adoptions this weekend. The shelter is at 1363 Red Oak Flats Road, Dahlonega, GA 30533. Click here to visit its website.

Good Mews Animal Foundation

Also thanks to a sponsorship from Best Friends Animal Society, Good Mews Animal Foundation will receive a $25 stipend for every cat and kitten adopted this weekend. The shelter is at 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Click here to visit its website.

Planned PEThood of Georgia

At Planned PEThood of Georgia, you can get two cats for the price of one — as long as the cats are more than four months old. Click here to see adoption locations.

Humane Society of Northeast Georgia

Cat and dog adoption fees are 50% off this weekend at the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. The humane society is at 845 W Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501. Click here to visit its website.

Shelters are currently facing an over-capacity crisis, according to Best Friends Animal Society. Last year, more than 15,000 dogs and cats were reportedly killed in Georgia shelters.

RELATED COVERAGE: Animal shelters ask for adopters or fosters amid unprecedented overcrowding, euthanasia

Best Friends Animal Society’s goal is to make shelters no-kill by 2025.

“No-kill means saving every dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved,” Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle said. “It’s up to communities to step up and adopt dogs and cats in need to help make the country no-kill. National Adoption Weekend is a way for people to show their support, make a difference, and save a life.”

Other Georgia shelters participating in the adoption weekend include:

  • Humane Society for Greater Savannah
  • Newnan Coweta Humane Society
  • Renegade Paws Rescue
  • MACS Friends Animal Rescue
  • Fayette County Humane Society
  • Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society
  • Dawson County Humane Society
  • Bainbridge Decatur County Humane Society
  • Paws Humane
  • Humane Society of Morgan County
  • Purrfect Peaches Cat Rescue
  • Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County
  • Street Paws
  • No Kill Glynn County
  • Feral Cat Program of Georgia
  • Kitty Angel Rescue
  • Humane Society of Harris County
  • Furkids
  • Toccoa Stephens County Humane Shelter
  • Hands to Paws
  • Liberty County Animal Services

