Music Midtown Night 1: P!nk, Pitbull, Flume and More

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Music Midtown is back and fans lined up early outside the gates of Piedmont Park Friday night to kick off the 3-day music fest.

“I’m here to experience the different cultures that they have, the different stages, and I’m just so excited to meet new people,” Andrea Ferbee said.

Forty artists will hit the stage this weekend, including Flume, P!nk, and Pitbull who headlined night one.

“Specifically today I’m looking forward to seeing Pitbull, Florida representing Miami! And also I’m looking forward to Pink! Pink was my middle school era, absolutely love her,” Ferbee said.

Sunday night Guns and Roses will close out the festival, a band that Mark Butler is looking forward to seeing live for the first time in his life.

“Axel Rose is going to be there, Slash is going to be there, you can’t ask for more,” Butler said.

If you’re heading to Music Midtown this weekend, remember 10th Street is closed to vehicle traffic between Monroe Drive and the rainbow crosswalks at Piedmont Avenue.

There’s limited parking too, so city officials are encouraging concertgoers to take MARTA or a ride share.

“We actually got a good parking spot. We got lucky,” Shenika Cullins said.

Small bags are allowed inside the park, but everyone must go through a security screening before heading inside to hear the music.

“Everybody is just so happy and having a good time here in Midtown and I love to see people here,” Butler said.

“Just trying to enjoy the vibes, that’s it just enjoy life basically,” Andrew Cullins said.

