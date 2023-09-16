3-Degree Guarantee
Several people rescued during College Park apartment complex fire

The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 2301 Godby Rd.
(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several people were rescued from an early Saturday morning fire at an apartment complex in College Park, according to fire department officials.

The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 2301 Godby Rd.

Fire department officials said seven people were rescued and three people jumped from a second floor window to escape the blaze.

Two people, a mother and daughter, were hospitalized for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, officials said.

Fire department officials said the fire started on the second floor and spread to the third floor.

The Red Cross also responded to help those involved in the fire.

“Red Cross volunteers part of the Disaster Action Team were on the scene to help coordinate emergency aid to those affected. They assisted six families for a total of 20 people,” Red Cross officials said in a statement on Saturday.

