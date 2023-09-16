Travelers frustrated after Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train experiences ‘mechanical issues’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world’s busiest airport is having a logistical problem that has nothing to do with the planes.

The Plane Train at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is having what the airport calls “mechanical issues.”

“You go up to the train, and there’s instructions for the same train to go both directions,” said Dan Piper, who flew in from San Antonio.

The airport says the trains are running on a modified schedule, but many people said they were avoiding the train altogether due to overcrowding.

“It was a mess,” Piper said.

By the time travelers made it to baggage claim, they’d had enough.

“This is not an efficient airport,” said Norma Valdez, who flew in from Dallas. “Sorry.”

From point to point, course T to F is roughly two miles.

“They were like sardines,” Valdez said. “Every single door that was open, they were like sardines.

“The train finally shows up,” Piper said. “It’s packed full and nobody can get on.”

So, some people made the trek to baggage claim on foot.

“We walked, and we walked, and we got on one of those escalator things, and we walked, and we walked,” Valdez said.

But even a simple walk had its drawbacks.

“Everyone we asked, they said we just gotta go north. Well, I don’t know which way north is!” Valdez exclaimed.

One airport worker told Atlanta News First that it could be days before the train is fixed.

That means, for the time being, it might be best for travelers to practice positivity.

“Well, with my Fitbit, I made all my steps!” Valdez said. “So, I was excited about that. I guess that’s a positive.”

