3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Travelers frustrated after Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train experiences ‘mechanical issues’

Many travelers were forced to walk the length of the airport after the Plane Train went down.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world’s busiest airport is having a logistical problem that has nothing to do with the planes.

The Plane Train at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is having what the airport calls “mechanical issues.”

“You go up to the train, and there’s instructions for the same train to go both directions,” said Dan Piper, who flew in from San Antonio.

The airport says the trains are running on a modified schedule, but many people said they were avoiding the train altogether due to overcrowding.

“It was a mess,” Piper said.

By the time travelers made it to baggage claim, they’d had enough.

“This is not an efficient airport,” said Norma Valdez, who flew in from Dallas. “Sorry.”

From point to point, course T to F is roughly two miles.

“They were like sardines,” Valdez said. “Every single door that was open, they were like sardines.

“The train finally shows up,” Piper said. “It’s packed full and nobody can get on.”

So, some people made the trek to baggage claim on foot.

“We walked, and we walked, and we got on one of those escalator things, and we walked, and we walked,” Valdez said.

But even a simple walk had its drawbacks.

“Everyone we asked, they said we just gotta go north. Well, I don’t know which way north is!” Valdez exclaimed.

One airport worker told Atlanta News First that it could be days before the train is fixed.

That means, for the time being, it might be best for travelers to practice positivity.

“Well, with my Fitbit, I made all my steps!” Valdez said. “So, I was excited about that. I guess that’s a positive.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire

Latest News

Atlanta Gas Light
Atlanta Gas Light prepares for winter, encourages gas customers to get ready
Music Midtown 2023
Music Midtown Night 1: P!nk, Pitbull, Flume and More
Edwin Murillo
Defendant in 2021 murder of Georgia woman pleads guilty, sentenced to life
This undated jail booking photo from the Camden County Sheriff's Office in Georgia shows...
A man faced murder charges after deputies killed his cousin in a drug raid. A jury acquitted him