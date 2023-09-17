3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 shot, 1 killed near Atlanta gas station, police say

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead and a man was injured after being shot near a gas station in Atlanta, according to police.

Police responded to 101 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr. NW just after 2 p.m. Sunday and found a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man was alert, conscious and breathing. The female was in critical condition and later died of her injuries.

An investigation revealed the pair had been shot at an “unknown location” prior to arriving at the gas station, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks were involved in the crash, South Fulton police said. Police said the two...
Two semi-truck drivers killed in I-285 crash, police say
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
A 2-month-old is dead after an incident at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to...
2-month-old dead in suspected ‘foul play’ incident at Atlanta apartments, police say

Latest News

Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
ATLVault: 33 years ago, Atlanta changed forever
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man arrested after shooting at police in Cartersville, police say
No charges filed against man who allegedly shot, killed former Atlanta educator in Chicago, police say
Vivian Rankins faces a child cruelty charge after police say she was caught on camera...
Woman caught on camera assaulting 4-year-old at childcare center, police say