1 shot, 1 killed near Atlanta gas station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead and a man was injured after being shot near a gas station in Atlanta, according to police.

Police responded to 101 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr. NW just after 2 p.m. Sunday and found a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The man was alert, conscious and breathing. The female was in critical condition and later died of her injuries.

An investigation revealed the pair had been shot at an “unknown location” prior to arriving at the gas station, according to police.

