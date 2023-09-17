17-year-old in critical condition after being shot in south Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Glenrose Heights on Sunday, police said.

Police were called to 50 Mount Zion Road SW, which includes an apartment complex, near 2:15 a.m. The teen had gunshot wounds in the chest and clavicle and appeared to run to the address looking for help, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and have not named a suspect.

