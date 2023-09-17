3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

17-year-old in critical condition after being shot in south Atlanta, police say

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and have not named a suspect.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Glenrose Heights on Sunday, police said.

Police were called to 50 Mount Zion Road SW, which includes an apartment complex, near 2:15 a.m. The teen had gunshot wounds in the chest and clavicle and appeared to run to the address looking for help, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and have not named a suspect.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks were involved in the crash, South Fulton police said. Police said the two...
Two semi-truck drivers killed in I-285 crash, police say
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
A 2-month-old is dead after an incident at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to...
2-month-old dead in suspected ‘foul play’ incident at Atlanta apartments, police say

Latest News

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and have not named a suspect.
17-year-old in critical condition after being shot in south Atlanta, police say
An “armed and dangerous” homicide suspect who was wanted on Saturday was captured, according to...
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ Sandy Springs homicide suspect captured
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts sent a letter to Atlanta mayor and city council on...
Commission chairman urging for more Fulton County Jail inmates to be moved to other facilities
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
U.S. Soccer announces moving national training center, headquarters to Atlanta