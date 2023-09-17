Commission chairman urging for more Fulton County Jail inmates to be moved to other facilities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts sent a letter to Atlanta mayor and city council on Friday asking them to allow for more inmates to be moved from Fulton County Jail to the Atlanta City Detention Center.

Pitts said there are two other facilities to which they could send inmates. One is in Mississippi and the other is in south Georgia. But both are over four hours away.

Pitts said he hopes they can move the inmates within the city.

Pitts said they’ve already moved 700 inmates from the Rice Street jail.

He’s hoping another 1,300 inmates can be transferred to different facilities.

