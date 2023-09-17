3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Commission chairman urging for more Fulton County Jail inmates to be moved to other facilities

At least 700 inmates have already been moved from the Rice Street jail.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts sent a letter to Atlanta mayor and city council on Friday asking them to allow for more inmates to be moved from Fulton County Jail to the Atlanta City Detention Center.

Pitts said there are two other facilities to which they could send inmates. One is in Mississippi and the other is in south Georgia. But both are over four hours away.

Pitts said he hopes they can move the inmates within the city.

Pitts said they’ve already moved 700 inmates from the Rice Street jail.

He’s hoping another 1,300 inmates can be transferred to different facilities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire
Dr. Lisa Herring
Ousted APS superintendent joins Biden administration
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues

Latest News

An “armed and dangerous” homicide suspect who was wanted on Saturday was captured, according to...
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ Sandy Springs homicide suspect captured
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
U.S. Soccer announces moving national training center, headquarters to Atlanta
The county is getting a $1 million grant out of a $7 million investment in rural energy from...
Troup County to get $1M grant to power homes with solar energy
Two semi-trucks were involved in the crash, South Fulton police said. Police said the two...
Two semi-truck drivers killed in I-285 crash, police say