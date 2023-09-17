3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Early morning rain ahead of a nice and breezy Sunday!

Clouds will decrease through the day with highs near 80
Fog possible this morning along with the chance for a few showers. Clearing through the day!
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We continue our wetter pattern for just a couple more hours before our forecast finally starts to improve!

Rain will continue to slowly drift east through about 9 AM. Due to the rain this morning, some patchy dense fog is possible across North Georgia.

An isolated storm is possible this afternoon as a front moves through, but most of us will simply notice the breeze pick up and clouds start to decrease.

Mostly sunny skies should take over by mid afternoon through the early evening!

High temperatures today will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Through the overnight, humidity will continue to drop and temperatures will, too! Many of us will wake up to the upper 50s tomorrow morning, with communities inside the perimeter in the low 60s!

Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine, a breeze, and low 80s!

The cool mornings and pleasant afternoons stick around for the entire work and school week.

Our next chance for rain could potentially be Saturday.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.
Morning showers ahead of a nicer afternoon. Beautiful weather for the week ahead!
