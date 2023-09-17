3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man arrested after shooting at police in Cartersville, police say

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels via MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after shooting at police at a busy Cartersville intersection, according to police.

Police responded to Highway 41 South and Market Place Boulevard just after 3 p.m. in reference to an accident and found a man walking down the road with a gun.

According to police, the man fired at officers, who then shot back. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police said the man is now in custody.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks were involved in the crash, South Fulton police said. Police said the two...
Two semi-truck drivers killed in I-285 crash, police say
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
A 2-month-old is dead after an incident at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to...
2-month-old dead in suspected ‘foul play’ incident at Atlanta apartments, police say

Latest News

Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
ATLVault: 33 years ago, Atlanta changed forever
1 shot, 1 killed near Atlanta gas station, police say
No charges filed against man who allegedly shot, killed former Atlanta educator in Chicago, police say
Vivian Rankins faces a child cruelty charge after police say she was caught on camera...
Woman caught on camera assaulting 4-year-old at childcare center, police say