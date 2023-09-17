Man arrested after shooting at police in Cartersville, police say

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after shooting at police at a busy Cartersville intersection, according to police.

Police responded to Highway 41 South and Market Place Boulevard just after 3 p.m. in reference to an accident and found a man walking down the road with a gun.

According to police, the man fired at officers, who then shot back. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police said the man is now in custody.

