3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Music Midtown still brings in crowd on second day despite weather

The soggy weather didn’t stop people from hearing their favorite artists at the Music Midtown Festival on Saturday.
By Asia Wilson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The soggy weather didn’t stop people from hearing their favorite artists at the Music Midtown Festival on Saturday. Piedmont Park was surrounded by people on night two of the three-day music festival.

It was cloudy pretty much all day long. Some concertgoers said it rained off and on throughout the day, but they made adjustments.

“It was damp out here, so we had to do what we had to do. We all put on our ponchos,” said Jessica Mayne, a concertgoer.

RELATED: Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Music Midtown

Many shoes were covered in brown dirt.

“The shoes, it was a little muddy. It was a little muddy,” Audrey Peck said. “It was a little wet and we powered through.”

Event staff said people had to leave their umbrellas at the gate, and some had to throw them away. However, some concertgoers came prepared.

“Just made us want to wear different outfits. We didn’t want to ruin our shoes. Other than that, we were still going to come because like, it’s a pretty good concert,” said Kendall Godfrey, a festivalgoer.

RELATED: Music Midtown Night 1: P!nk, Pitbull, Flume and more

The gloomy weather didn’t stop the show. People said they still wanted to come to see their favorite artists.

“The 1975. I got tickets to it, and I was like super excited because I like them,” Godfrey said.

Mayne and Peck said they came to see Billie Eilish.

“We’re still here. Of course, we’re still here. We’re coming out later,” they said.

As Guns N’ Roses, Lil Baby, and other musicians are in the lineup for Sunday, some said rain or shine they might come back for the festival’s final day.

“I think my dad is coming back, I might come with him,” Godfrey said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter got married on July 7, 1946.
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter ‘coming to an end,’ grandson says
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire
Dr. Lisa Herring
Ousted APS superintendent joins Biden administration
A car is stuck in high water under the I-75 underpass.
Flooding across metro Atlanta prompts over 30 water rescues

Latest News

An “armed and dangerous” homicide suspect who was wanted on Saturday was captured, according to...
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ Sandy Springs homicide suspect captured
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts sent a letter to Atlanta mayor and city council on...
Commission chairman urging for more Fulton County Jail inmates to be moved to other facilities
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
U.S. Soccer announces moving national training center, headquarters to Atlanta
The county is getting a $1 million grant out of a $7 million investment in rural energy from...
Troup County to get $1M grant to power homes with solar energy
Two semi-trucks were involved in the crash, South Fulton police said. Police said the two...
Two semi-truck drivers killed in I-285 crash, police say