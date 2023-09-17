Music Midtown still brings in crowd on second day despite weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The soggy weather didn’t stop people from hearing their favorite artists at the Music Midtown Festival on Saturday. Piedmont Park was surrounded by people on night two of the three-day music festival.

It was cloudy pretty much all day long. Some concertgoers said it rained off and on throughout the day, but they made adjustments.

“It was damp out here, so we had to do what we had to do. We all put on our ponchos,” said Jessica Mayne, a concertgoer.

Many shoes were covered in brown dirt.

“The shoes, it was a little muddy. It was a little muddy,” Audrey Peck said. “It was a little wet and we powered through.”

Event staff said people had to leave their umbrellas at the gate, and some had to throw them away. However, some concertgoers came prepared.

“Just made us want to wear different outfits. We didn’t want to ruin our shoes. Other than that, we were still going to come because like, it’s a pretty good concert,” said Kendall Godfrey, a festivalgoer.

The gloomy weather didn’t stop the show. People said they still wanted to come to see their favorite artists.

“The 1975. I got tickets to it, and I was like super excited because I like them,” Godfrey said.

Mayne and Peck said they came to see Billie Eilish.

“We’re still here. Of course, we’re still here. We’re coming out later,” they said.

As Guns N’ Roses, Lil Baby, and other musicians are in the lineup for Sunday, some said rain or shine they might come back for the festival’s final day.

“I think my dad is coming back, I might come with him,” Godfrey said.

