No charges filed against man who allegedly shot, killed former Atlanta educator in Chicago, police say

(WTVG)
By CBS Chicago team
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) - An assistant principal at a downtown charter school was shot and killed Thursday night during an argument inside a downtown Chicago high-rise.

Police said officers responded to The Legacy at Millennium Park, 60 E. Monroe St., a little after 7:30 p.m., and found a man who had been shot multiple times in the hallway on the 48th floor.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows Joseph was in a verbal altercation with a man who shot him. After a search, police found the 45-year-old suspect and arrested him. The suspect was released without charges.

Before working in Chicago, he was also an assistant principal in Atlanta.

This story originally appeared on WBBM in Chicago.

