Police searching for missing 39-year-old with autism in Griffin

Jermal Williams was last seen at his home off Park Court at 2 a.m. on Sunday, police said
Jermal Williams was last seen at his home off Park Court at 2 a.m. on Sunday, police said
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Griffin Police Department is looking for a missing 39-year-old man who has autism, it said in an alert.

Jermal Williams was last seen at his home off Park Court at 2 a.m. on Sunday, police said. He is likely traveling on foot and is possibly trying to reach College Park or the Clayton County area.

Williams is a Black man with brown eyes and short black hair. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a scar on his left cheek under his eye. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, red shorts, a blue jacket and gray Crocs, police said.

If you see Williams, police say to contact Investigator J. McKinney by emailing jmckinney@cityofgriffin.com or calling (678) 544-7452.

