Troup County to get $1M grant to power homes with solar energy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Federal dollars are coming to Troup County to power over 100 homes.

The county is getting a $1 million grant out of a $7 million investment in rural energy from the federal government.

Both U.S. senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock say it’s an investment in Georgia’s future.

The project is made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act.

No word on when the funds will be dispersed or which homes qualify for solar energy.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.