Warning period ends for speeding near 10 Atlanta public schools

The first ticket is $75, while the second is $125, according to police.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Starting Monday, police will not give out any more warnings if you speed past some Atlanta schools.

The previous 30-day warning lifts, allowing for tickets. The first ticket is $75, while the second is $125, according to police.

Drivers will be tracked through speed cameras, which were installed as part of a school zone safety program. The cameras flag down drivers who are going more than 10 miles per hour of the posted speed limit and are only active during school hours, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

“Our priority is to keep our students safe. The school zone speed cameras will help slow drivers down, thereby protecting children as they walk to and from school,” Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin said.

Part of the fines will go toward future school safety and security projects.

The schools with cameras are:

  • R. N. Fickett Elementary School
  • Kindezi at Gideons Elementary School
  • Burgess-Peterson Academy
  • Kimberly Elementary School
  • Miles Elementary School
  • Continental Colony Elementary School
  • Drew Charter Schools
  • Morris Brandon Elementary School (main campus)
  • Cleveland Avenue Elementary School
  • E. Rivers Elementary School

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

