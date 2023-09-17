Warning period ends for speeding near 10 Atlanta public schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Starting Monday, police will not give out any more warnings if you speed past some Atlanta schools.

The previous 30-day warning lifts, allowing for tickets. The first ticket is $75, while the second is $125, according to police.

Drivers will be tracked through speed cameras, which were installed as part of a school zone safety program. The cameras flag down drivers who are going more than 10 miles per hour of the posted speed limit and are only active during school hours, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

“Our priority is to keep our students safe. The school zone speed cameras will help slow drivers down, thereby protecting children as they walk to and from school,” Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin said.

Part of the fines will go toward future school safety and security projects.

The schools with cameras are:

R. N. Fickett Elementary School

Kindezi at Gideons Elementary School

Burgess-Peterson Academy

Kimberly Elementary School

Miles Elementary School

Continental Colony Elementary School

Drew Charter Schools

Morris Brandon Elementary School (main campus)

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School

E. Rivers Elementary School

