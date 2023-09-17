Woman caught on camera assaulting 4-year-old at childcare center, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted a 4-year-old on camera at a Snellville childcare center.

Vivian Rankins was an employee at the Sunshine Child Learning Center off W Main Street, according to the Snellville Police Department. She faces a charge of second-degree child cruelty.

Police were called to the childcare center on Thursday near 7 p.m., they said. Rankins was taken to Gwinnett County Jail, where her bond was set to $8,450, booking records show.

The investigation is ongoing.

