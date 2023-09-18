19-year-old man shot, killed in Lawrenceville, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a murder that happened in Lawrenceville on Sept. 17.

Police said Michael Maddox was shot and killed on Kentshire Place in unincorporated Lawrenceville before 8 p.m. Three people reportedly took Maddox to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police believe the people who took Maddox to the hospital are witnesses and not suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

