Atlanta City Council: Publish petitions calling for public safety training center ballot referendum

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution to instruct the city clerk to scan...
On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution to instruct the city clerk to scan and publish all petitions gathered as part of an effort for Atlanta voters to decide the fate of the future public safety training center.(Atlanta News First)
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution to instruct the city clerk to scan and publish all petitions gathered as part of an effort for Atlanta voters to decide the fate of the future public safety training center.

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari introduced the resolution in the final minutes of Monday’s Council meeting.

After referring to the city attorneys, the resolution was passed unanimously by the council.

Councilmembers ensured that private information would be redacted in accordance with the state’s Open Records Act.

“I fully support the action taken by the city council today,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, in a statement provided to Atlanta News First on Monday.“As I have stated before, I support allowing the process to run its course in an open and transparent manner. Like many, I want to know exactly what is in those boxes and this moves us one step closer.”

Organizers against the public safety training center said they collected more than 116,000 signed petition forms.

Those forms, in 16 boxes, were turned in to the city clerk on Sept. 11.

Attorneys for the City of Atlanta said the city clerk could not begin verifying the signatures until the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issues a final ruling on recent challenges to the signature-gathering process.

RELATED: The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy

Bakhtiari told Atlanta News First that the city council anticipates the clerk will publish all petition forms on a city website by Sept. 28.

While the clerk can still not review the forms, the public will be able to.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

