Broadway star visits Fulton County school to read her new children’s book

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel, who starred in the original Broadway cast of Wicked and the hit Disney film Frozen, has taken on a new passion project authoring children’s books with her sister, Cara Mentzel.

“I’ve been asked to write children’s books before, but I wasn’t sure or didn’t want to unless I had a real message and felt it was authentic to me. Then, when I came up with this idea, I didn’t want to do it unless she (Cara) would do it with me.”

The pair recently released Proud Mouse, a short story that explains how Cara learned to distinguish herself from her older sister and gain self-confidence.

“She has her own little self-discovery journey and I love it so much because it’s all about this connectedness between the two of them but also about the importance of individuating,” Cara said.

Idina and Cara recently brought the book to life for students at New Prospect Elementary School in Fulton County, reading and signing along to the words of Proud Mouse. They also passed out 700 autographed copies of the book.

Decatur bookstore Little Shop of Stories and Atlanta News First partner Page Turners Make Great Learners made the event possible, connecting kids to authors and putting books into the hands of young readers.

“We are just so grateful honestly to be able to write a book. But then see it in their hands and to actually experience their reactions, that’s why we did it,” Idina said.

Proud Mouse is the second book written by Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel. The first is called Loud Mouse. The pair says a third book is likely in their future.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.