Clayton County police looking for public’s help seeking missing man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Clayton County Police say Abdul Hosea Woodward, 42, was last seen at 5135 5th St. in Morrow Saturday. He is believed to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Woodward has schizophrenia, according to police.

Woodward is approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 174 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has contact with Woodward is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-447-3550, ext. 8.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.