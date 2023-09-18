3-Degree Guarantee
Cleanup begins in Piedmont Park after a soggy Music Midtown

By Rebekka Schramm and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A huge undertaking gets underway Monday morning in Midtown Atlanta following the popular three-day festival Music Midtown at Piedmont Park.

Crews are already beginning to remove the lighting and sound equipment. But the areas of the park where the crowds gathered to watch the concerts are going to take some special care because it got pretty muddy with all the rain that came down over the weekend.

The rain didn’t stop music lovers from coming out to enjoy performances by Pink, Pitbull, and Billie Eilish.

The rain was gone by Sunday when Guns N’ Roses, Lil Baby, and others performed. But the damage was already done to the lawn of the park. And if it’s like years past, we could see certain areas of the park closed off for a while once they do some turf repairs.

Music lovers told Atlanta News First that they didn’t mind the rain and the mud, although they did have to make some adjustments.

“It was damp out here, so we had to do what we had to do. We all put on our ponchos,” said festivalgoer Jessica Mayne.

“Just made us want to wear different outfits. We didn’t want to ruin our shoes. Other than that, we were still going to come because like, it’s a pretty good concert,” said festivalgoer Kendall Godfrey.

Workers got a better idea of how much damage was done once the sun came up on Monday.

We’ve reached out to the Piedmont Park Conservancy to find out what kind of efforts go into restoring the park after big events like this.

