What happened to Debbie Lynn Randall? Police providing update

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For over 50 years, the mystery of who killed a young Marietta girl has haunted investigators and the community.

Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13, 1972, in Marietta. Her body was found more than two weeks later not far from Windy Hill and Powers Ferry Road.

Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady will hold a news conference Monday around 10:30 a.m. at the Cobb Superior Courthouse to, officials said, bring some closure to this cold case. They say detectives have followed up on hundreds of leads over the last five decades and through genetic genealogy, can now provide some answers to Randall’s family, friends and loved ones.

Around 7 p.m. on January 13, 1972, Debbie Lynn Randall went to the laundromat with her stepfather; he left soon after, but the laundromat was only half a block from her family’s apartment.

Around 8:30 p.m., Debbie Lynn Randall’s mother became concerned. She went to the laundromat searching for her daughter, and an employee told her the girl had left about an hour before.

Spilled laundry detergent was found in a parking lot across the street from Debbie Lynn Randall’s home. Two youths reported seeing a dark pickup truck in the area, and said it had quickly backed up to the area where the detergent was found and drove away quickly.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday 29, 1972, a group of Southern Tech students found Debbie Lynn Randall’s body. She was still wearing the same clothes she disappeared in.

