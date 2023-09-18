3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Communities working to address addiction across Georgia

Groups across Georgia are joining forces by supporting substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery methods for addiction.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Overdose deaths in Georgia have never been higher. Alcohol and drug overdoses are the top causes of death for people under 60 and communities are working to change that.

Groups across Georgia are joining forces by supporting substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery representing over 1 million Georgians, their families, and the professionals who provide services.

“It was my mom who said if you don’t do something for yourself, I don’t think you deserve to have your kid,” said Jay Valesquez.

It was that ultimatum that convinced Valesquez to seek treatment for her drug and alcohol addiction. She’s not alone. Nearly 37,000 people in Georgia enter rehab every year. Most are for alcohol and opioid addiction.

“I could have lost my life drinking it away and I would have left my son behind,” Valesquez said.

Rural counties like Stephens County face a unique set of obstacles in tackling recovery treatment. Centers are far apart and there’s no public transportation.

As a recovered addict herself, Peer Support Counselor Johnna Anderson always makes sure Valesquez has a ride.

“Connection is the opposite of addiction,” Anderson said.

Kathy Whitmire placed the pair together. Her group, Hope For A Drug Free Stephens, partnered with Healthy Georgia and Unite Us to connect people in recovery with what’s available to them to meet that need.

“This is going to be a solution to help and get the word out that there isn’t a need that can’t be met,” Whitmire said.

They’re working on getting these tools to other surrounding counties. The program received federal funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Two semi-trucks were involved in the crash, South Fulton police said. Police said the two...
Two semi-truck drivers killed in I-285 crash, police say
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic,...
CVS rolls out new COVID-19 boosters in stores

Latest News

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution to instruct the city clerk to scan...
Atlanta City Council: Publish petitions calling for public safety training center ballot referendum
The FBI is issuing a warning for violent online activity.
FBI warns of disturbing self-harm trend targeting young kids
“I see it on the news all the time and I say ‘look at these idiots that [it] happen to.’ I was...
‘The doors wouldn’t open;’ Rideshare driver trapped in car during flood, incredible rescue caught on
Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel has taken on a new passion project authoring children’s...
Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel visits Fulton County school to read her new children’s book