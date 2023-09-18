3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 50s to start with sunny afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect the 50s to start your day with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Monday’s summary

High - 80°

Normal high - 84°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice, dry week

Forecast highs Monday
Forecast highs Monday(Atlanta News First)

We’re seeing the coolest morning of the summer with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure will keep mostly sunny skies around for much of the week with highs in the low 80s.

The next best chance of rain is a slight chance (20%) on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

