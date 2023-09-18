FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 50s to start with sunny afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect the 50s to start your day with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Monday’s summary

High - 80°

Normal high - 84°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice, dry week

Forecast highs Monday (Atlanta News First)

We’re seeing the coolest morning of the summer with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure will keep mostly sunny skies around for much of the week with highs in the low 80s.

The next best chance of rain is a slight chance (20%) on Sunday.

