3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘I want people to feel empowered’: Atlanta woman starts activewear line for all women to feel comfortable, confident

She created Vertical Activewear to make sure people of all sizes felt comfortable in the workout space.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta Black-owned business is fighting to make sure people feel comfortable in the workout space regardless of their body type.

Vertical Activewear Founder Tia Robinson said she is trying to fill a need she saw during her own workout journey.

“I want people to feel like they are wearing their values. I want people to feel empowered. I want people to feel that they can look good, do good and feel good all at the same time,” said Robinson.

She created Vertical Activewear to make sure people of all sizes felt comfortable in the workout space.

“I was super active in dance fitness, pole fitness, yoga, barre. You name it, I was doing it but I was having difficulty finding activewear for my body type and in my size. At the time, a lot of activewear brands only carried up to extra large,” said Robinson.

Over time, the company grew and Robinson grew with it. She wanted the clothes she was selling to be sustainably sourced and produced.

“Sustainable materials, recycled boxes, and on-demand manufacturing,” said Robinson. “Recycled materials, recycled fabrics.”

Now, her company has a manufacturing side as well.

“We make all of our pieces in-house. We are also offering these services to influencers, other retail brands and other local businesses,” said Robinson.

Robinson said the clothes are meant to empower people to walk into rooms with confidence and purpose.

“I felt isolated. I felt like wellness wasn’t necessarily for me because I didn’t fit into the mold or the size that was on the shelves,” said Robinson, “I made this collection and this activewear for me truly, and to have people receive it and want to purchase it, it is heartwarming.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Two semi-trucks were involved in the crash, South Fulton police said. Police said the two...
Two semi-truck drivers killed in I-285 crash, police say
Asia sits next to the therapeutic rock garden in her front yard.
Peaceful rock garden installed for injured child draws HOA’s ire
Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic,...
CVS rolls out new COVID-19 boosters in stores

Latest News

“I see it on the news all the time and I say ‘look at these idiots that [it] happen to.’ I was...
‘The doors wouldn’t open;’ Rideshare driver trapped in car during flood, incredible rescue caught on
Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel has taken on a new passion project authoring children’s...
Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel visits Fulton County school to read her new children’s book
Muddy mess left behind after rainy weekend at Music Midtown.
Cleanup begins in Piedmont Park after a soggy Music Midtown
Generic police lights
SWAT, heavy police presence around home in DeKalb County
The rain didn’t stop music lovers from coming out to enjoy performances by Pink, Pitbull, and...
Cleanup begins in Piedmont Park after soggy Music Midtown