‘I want people to feel empowered’: Atlanta woman starts activewear line for all women to feel comfortable, confident

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta Black-owned business is fighting to make sure people feel comfortable in the workout space regardless of their body type.

Vertical Activewear Founder Tia Robinson said she is trying to fill a need she saw during her own workout journey.

“I want people to feel like they are wearing their values. I want people to feel empowered. I want people to feel that they can look good, do good and feel good all at the same time,” said Robinson.

She created Vertical Activewear to make sure people of all sizes felt comfortable in the workout space.

“I was super active in dance fitness, pole fitness, yoga, barre. You name it, I was doing it but I was having difficulty finding activewear for my body type and in my size. At the time, a lot of activewear brands only carried up to extra large,” said Robinson.

Over time, the company grew and Robinson grew with it. She wanted the clothes she was selling to be sustainably sourced and produced.

“Sustainable materials, recycled boxes, and on-demand manufacturing,” said Robinson. “Recycled materials, recycled fabrics.”

Now, her company has a manufacturing side as well.

“We make all of our pieces in-house. We are also offering these services to influencers, other retail brands and other local businesses,” said Robinson.

Robinson said the clothes are meant to empower people to walk into rooms with confidence and purpose.

“I felt isolated. I felt like wellness wasn’t necessarily for me because I didn’t fit into the mold or the size that was on the shelves,” said Robinson, “I made this collection and this activewear for me truly, and to have people receive it and want to purchase it, it is heartwarming.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.