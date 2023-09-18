Man shot during drug deal, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot during a “drug transaction” Sunday night, according to Atlanta police.

Police responded to the intersection of Forsythe Street SW and Alabama Street SW just after 7 p.m. Sunday night and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man, who was alert, conscious and breathing, was taken to the hospital. Investigation revealed that the man was shot during a drug deal, but police did not state the victim’s role in the event, if he had any at all.

This is an ongoing investigation.

