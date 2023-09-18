3-Degree Guarantee
Massive fire breaks out at Radius Recycling

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire & EMS are on scene of Radius Recycling, formerly known as Schnitzer Steel, after a fire broke out on 10th Avenue in south Columbus.

According to Fire Chief John Shull, no injuries or bystanders have been reported.

We’re told the intersection of Jackson Ave. at Victory Dr. and most of Cussetta Rd. is closed off. Use caution driving though the area.

No word on what caused the fire.

Stay with us on air and online as we gather more details.

