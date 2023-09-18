Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting after attempted break-in at his DeKalb County apartment

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after another man who tried to break into his apartment was shot and killed, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Panthersville Road on Friday.

Police said a man in his 40s was found dead with a gunshot wound.

“Initial information indicates the gunshot victim had broken into an occupied apartment, and after an altercation with the homeowner, the homeowner shot him,” police said in a statement.

Javonte Forts, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident. DeKalb County police did not say what Forts was charged with.

