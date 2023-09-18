3-Degree Guarantee
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting after attempted break-in at his DeKalb County apartment

Javonte Forts, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident.
Javonte Forts, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident.(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after another man who tried to break into his apartment was shot and killed, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Panthersville Road on Friday.

Police said a man in his 40s was found dead with a gunshot wound.

“Initial information indicates the gunshot victim had broken into an occupied apartment, and after an altercation with the homeowner, the homeowner shot him,” police said in a statement.

Javonte Forts, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident. DeKalb County police did not say what Forts was charged with.

