Teen wanted for July murder in Cobb County, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old is wanted for murder in connection to a July shooting that happened in Cobb County, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Christopher McMutry is wanted by police in connection to the shooting that happened at Stratford Ridge Apartments on Delk Road on July 30.

McMutry is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with short twists.

Another teenager was previously arrested for murder in connection to the shooting, according to Cobb County Police.

Anyone with information on McMutry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at (770) 499-4111.

