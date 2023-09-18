3-Degree Guarantee
Police ID the man who killed 9-year-old Marietta girl, 50+ years ago

Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall was killed on Jan. 13, 1972, in Cobb County. Her body was found more than two weeks later.
Cobb DA Flynn Broady
Cobb DA Flynn Broady(WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey, Tim Darnell and Adam Murphy
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Cobb County law enforcement officials revealed the identity of the man responsible for one of Marietta’s most notorious, violent murders, one that happened more than 50 years ago.

Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13, 1972, in Marietta. Her body was found more than two weeks later not far from Windy Hill and Powers Ferry Road.

On Monday, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said William Rose of Mableton was the man who abducted Randall and killed her.

Rose committed suicide in 1974, two years after the crime. He was identified as a suspect, officials said Monday, through open source ancestry sites to which law enforcement has access. Rose’s family, officials said, was cooperative with their investigation, and had no idea Rose was involved in the Randall’s abduction and death.

Around 7 p.m. on January 13, 1972, Randall went to the laundromat with her stepfather; he left soon after, but the laundromat was only half a block from her family’s apartment.

Around 8:30 p.m., Randall’s mother became concerned. She went to the laundromat searching for her daughter, and an employee told her the girl had left about an hour before.

Spilled laundry detergent was found in a parking lot across the street from Randall’s home. Two youths reported seeing a dark pickup truck in the area, and said it had quickly backed up to the area where the detergent was found and drove away quickly.

Around 5:10 p.m. on January 29, 1972, a group of Southern Tech students found Randall’s body.

Both Randall’s mother and father died without knowing who killed their daughter.

