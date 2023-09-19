3-Degree Guarantee
1 in Georgia wins $50K in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Georgia Powerball(WTOC)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Powerball jackpot has reached the 10th largest in the history of the lottery game after a series of drawings with no grand prize winner.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has climbed to an estimated $672 million with a cash value of $320.5 million.

Organizers said Monday night made the 26th draw with no grand prize winner. But one lucky player in Georgia did win $50,000.

Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 and 9.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

