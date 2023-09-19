The cheating husband laptop scam and how you could be a victim

Scammers provide sob stories and ask for money for shipping.
By Harry Samler
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Facebook Market Place scams are evolving.

Last month’s scam was about a distraught father who wanted to give away his late son’s PlayStation. This month’s flavor is a scorned wife who caught her husband cheating.

“I am giving out this laptop Pro that I bought to surprise my husband for her birthday but then caught her cheating on me,” the scammer wrote. “I know I could sell it and get my money back, but I want to show her I gave it away for nothing like her is to me.”

How are scammers making money? They provide a sob story and ask for money for shipping purposes. In this case, the scammer is asking for $70 via the Cash App.

BETTER CALL HARRY ON THE TRAIL OF FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE SCAMS
Facebook knows about a hacked Marketplace account but won’t remove it
Woman claims death threats because of stolen Facebook profile

Cash App, Venmo, and Zelle make it easier to request smaller amounts and scam more victims. Plus, once the payment is sent, there’s no way to get the money back.

Peer-to-peer apps are the same as cash.; internet highways to move money from one banking institution to another.

What makes scams like these believable are the Facebook profile. They are real profiles. Scammers are hijacking Facebook and Instagram accounts to add credibility. Potential victims are likelier to believe someone who lives near them with an extensive friend network and perhaps mutual friends.

Takeaways

  • Never use peer-to-peer apps like Cash App to send money to people you don’t know.
  • If it’s free, you don’t have to send money. Arrange pickup in person.
  • Search the seller’s name for duplicate profiles
  • The most important takeaway is to protect your online identity. A scammer may be using your image to post a scam, but you won’t know unless you check for duplicate profiles.
  • Go to Facebook Settings and privacy (under your account in the top right corner) and perform a privacy checkup.
  • The less information made available to the public, the less susceptible it is to online identity theft.
LISTEN TO THESE PODCASTS WITH THE AWARD-WINNING HARRY SAMLER, SOLIVING PROBLEMS ON ATLANTA’S STREETS FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

At Arepa Mia on North Clarendon Avenue in Avondale Estates, they earned a 100 on their last...

Restaurant Report Card: American Deli fails with 62; Arepa Mia earns 100

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
|
By Adam Murphy
Atlanta News First uncovered serious health violations at a well-known deli. Plus, a family-owned Venezuelan restaurant received top honors.

Better Call Harry

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Harry Samler
Planning a big trip or that dream vacation? Here's some advice: purchase trip insurance.

Better Call Harry

The Atlanta couple bought a trip to New Orleans through Amtrak Vacations and, if it went well,...

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT
The Atlanta couple bought a trip to New Orleans through Amtrak Vacations and, if it went well, they would plan a larger trip across the country.

Better Call Harry

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
|
Atlanta couple’s Amtrak vacation to New Orleans ruined

Latest News

Better Call Harry

Facebook Market Place scams are evolving.

Facebook Market Place scams are evolving.

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
|

Better Call Harry

Galaine Knox filed her taxes in 2015 after her husband passed away. That year, she got a...

Atlanta woman pays tax relief company $600, says she got no relief

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Harry Samler
The lesson here is, tax relief companies provide no guarantees.

Better Call Harry

She said she called the IRS three times over the next two months to find out if anyone...

Atlanta woman pays tax relief company $600, says she got no relief

Updated: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT
She said she called the IRS three times over the next two months to find out if anyone contacted them on her behalf, and said no one did.

Better Call Harry

Hands on a backlit keyboard

Back to school internet safety: the class parents need to teach

Updated: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Harry Samler
The Better Business Bureau created a internet safety page teaching parents how to protect their kids from some websites.

News

At NaanStop on Piedmont Road in Buckhead they earned 100 points on their last health inspection.

Restaurant Report Card: China Panda fails with 53, NaanStop earns 100

Updated: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Adam Murphy
On Simpson Circle in Norcross, Atlanta News First uncovered serious health violations at a Gwinnett County Chinese restaurant. Plus, a popular Indian restaurant received top honors.

Better Call Harry

Surveillance video shows MARTA bus driver falling asleep before crash

See it yourself: MARTA bus driver falls asleep before crash

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By Harry Samler
The since-fired driver had minor injuries and can be heard saying, “I was tired.”