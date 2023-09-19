3-Degree Guarantee
Clayton County police make progress in shooting death cold case

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police announced Tuesday that they have made progress in a nearly four-year-old cold case.

Bobbie Jackson was shot during a robbery in September 2019. He died at Grady Hospital on Oct. 25, 2019.

According to police, an eyewitness confirmed earlier this year that the shooting happened at the apartment complex at 1110 Garden Walk Blvd. in College Park.

Travaughn Gordon was later identified as the primary suspect, police said. He has been charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime. Gordon is already serving a sentence for unrelated charges.

