3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dogs attack Decatur veteran’s emotional support animal outside her front door

The terrifying moments were caught on camera.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A veteran in Decatur said her emotional support animal was physically injured after two dogs chased her and her small dogs onto her own porch.

The terrifying moments were caught on camera.

She’s sharing her story in hopes of protecting others in her community from the same attack.

“This was my safe zone,” said Sharon, who only wanted to use their first name. “I feel like a boundary was crossed.”

She said she is used to walking her two small dogs around her Decatur neighborhood.

But Sunday was the first time she didn’t make it past her driveway.

A front door camera captured two larger dogs following Sharon to her doorstep as she fought to put her smaller dog in the house first.

“I went to grab Stormy and that’s when the gray dog bit him and tried to pull him,” she said.

Sharon said she’d never seen the dogs that sent her emotional support dog, a two-year-old Maltese, to the ER.

“The leash law in Dekalb County is very plain and simple,” said Danyal Harper, an animal enforcement supervisor with DeKalb County Animal Enforcement Services (DCAES).

DCAES is reminding residents that violations of county ordinances and animal-related laws can result in impounds, citations and/or fines.

“We want to make sure everyone is secured on their property, as well as keeping unwanted pets off your property,” said Harper.

The community can also help keep their neighbors and four-legged friends safe.

“We advise everyone to call anytime an animal is loose or an animal is in distress, let the enforcement officers make the decision if it has an owner or if it is a situation of neglect or cruelty we need to investigate,” said Harper.

“My neighbor and I, we’re responsible dog owners,” said Sharon. “We take it seriously to leash our pets.”

As her Maltese recovers, Sharon is calling on dog owners to not only be careful but also mindful.

“For it to happen in my own yard on my doorstep, I think that’s the most traumatizing,” she said.

The owner of the other dogs has not been found.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Javonte Forts, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident.
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting after attempted break-in at his DeKalb County apartment
Liv Teverino
Marietta High School student athlete killed in car crash
Muddy mess left behind after rainy weekend at Music Midtown.
Cleanup begins in Piedmont Park after a soggy Music Midtown

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is carted off the field with an injury during the...
Nick Chubb’s hometown reacts to his season-ending leg injury
Kendrick Johnson's body was found inside a rolled-up gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
His family filed a $1 billion lawsuit.
Family of Georgia teen found dead in gym mat file $1B federal lawsuit
Homicide Investigation underway at Browns Mill Road
Man arrested, accused of murder in road rage incident, Atlanta police say