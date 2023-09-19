Falcons are in rare territory with a 2-0 start. Rookie Bijan Robinson leads the way

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are in rare territory, sitting at 2-0 for only the 11th time in franchise history.

There are plenty of things to be hopeful about, led by rookie Bijan Robinson.

After the Falcons raised plenty of eyebrows by selecting the Texas running back with the No. 8 pick in the draft, Robinson quickly has silenced the skeptics with two dynamic performances to begin his NFL career.

Lining up all over the field, Robinson rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for an additional 48 yards in a thrilling 25-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

NEXT STEPS

The Falcons are 3 1/2-point underdogs for their first road game of the season at Detroit (1-1) next Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. After that, it’s another road game at Jacksonville (1-1) on Oct. 1 before Atlanta returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium the following week to host the Texans (0-2).

