3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Falcons are in rare territory with a 2-0 start. Rookie Bijan Robinson leads the way

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against Green Bay Packers running back AJ...
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 25-24. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are in rare territory, sitting at 2-0 for only the 11th time in franchise history.

There are plenty of things to be hopeful about, led by rookie Bijan Robinson.

After the Falcons raised plenty of eyebrows by selecting the Texas running back with the No. 8 pick in the draft, Robinson quickly has silenced the skeptics with two dynamic performances to begin his NFL career.

Lining up all over the field, Robinson rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries and caught four passes for an additional 48 yards in a thrilling 25-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

NEXT STEPS

The Falcons are 3 1/2-point underdogs for their first road game of the season at Detroit (1-1) next Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. After that, it’s another road game at Jacksonville (1-1) on Oct. 1 before Atlanta returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium the following week to host the Texans (0-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine-year-old Debbie Lynn Randall, pictured left, was abducted, raped and killed on Jan. 13,...
Police ID Marietta girl’s killer of 50+ years ago
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Javonte Forts, 38, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting incident.
Police: Man arrested in deadly shooting after attempted break-in at his DeKalb County apartment
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo, of South Korea, (6) kicks the game-winning field...
Robinson shines, Koo kicks winning field goal as Falcons rally past Packers 25-24
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the NFL football team's...
Ridder feels “a lot less anxiety” ahead of week one start
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Falcons roster set ahead of regular season start next week
Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is stopped by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal...
Falcons cut 2022 starting linebacker Mykal Walker in surprise move