FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 50s this morning; Sunny, 80s this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect the 50s again this morning as you step out the door with sunny skies this afternoon.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 81°

Normal high - 83°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice, dry this week

It’s another crisp start to your day with the 50s around 7 a.m. in metro Atlanta. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs back in the low 80s.

Your forecast won’t change much this week with plenty of sunshine, cool mornings and warm afternoons.

Our next best chance of rain will be on Monday (20%).

Forecast highs Tuesday
Forecast highs Tuesday(Atlanta News First)

50s this morning; Sunny, 80s this afternoon
