Georgia Tech announces partnership with Hyundai Motor Group

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new partnership between one of the world’s top automakers, Hyundai Automotive Group, and Georgia Tech means that Georgia students could be the ones to shape the future of the automotive industry.

Hyundai COO Jose Munoz said Georgia is now the company’s second home and they’re planting roots.

The company invested more than $7 billion dollars in Georgia and created more than 40,000 jobs. They’re partnering with schools like Georgia Tech to fill jobs and do research to decide the future of the company

Hyundai’s Metaplant outside of Savannah will produce an estimated 300,000 electric vehicles in their first year.

Munoz told reporters Tuesday, they’re nearly halfway through the project. He said machinery is being put in. The company is looking for workers for that plant and their battery plant in Bartow County.

Their goal by 2040 is to create more sustainable cities. The vision includes people driving electric cars and using hydrogen fuel sources in places that are hard to electrify, like long-haul transportation.

“We believe the future of mobility will be led by Hydrogen, we would like for Georgia Tech to be our exclusive partner to develop hydrogen cells for the future,” said Munoz.

For Georgia Tech students like senior Aajan Sickal, the partnership between his school and Hyundai could mean a job.

“Georgia Tech has been incredible in providing opportunities. There are things that come up, sustainability in our world, ensuring there’s a future for our world and our kids and the future students of Georgia Tech,” said Sickal.

