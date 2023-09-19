3-Degree Guarantee
He’s in prison for the murder of his infant son. Now there’s a deal.

Danyel Smith is serving a life sentence for murdering his infant son. He maintains his innocence, and recently turned down an effort to be released from prison.
By Andy Pierrotti
Published: Sep. 19, 2023
Gwinnett County, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When a Gwinnett County jury convicted Danyel Smith of murdering his infant son in 2003, there was little chance he would leave prison alive. A judge sentenced him to life behind bars.

But 21 years later, Smith received a rare opportunity to go home.

In March 2023, the district attorney’s office offered to set him free ... but, there was a catch. Smith had to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, cruelty to children and write an apology letter admitting guilt.

Smith declined.

“This plea offer was a ticket out of jail, a ticket out of prison, a ticket home and he said, ‘No, I’m not going to admit to something I didn’t do. I didn’t kill my child,’” said Mark Lounden-Brown, Smith’s attorney who works for the Southern Center for Human Rights.

Smith’s fiancé, Latasha Pyatt, stands by his decision. The couple started dating in 2015, but have never met outside prison walls.

“He’s just always said, ‘Baby, I’m not taking this because I didn’t do anything to hurt my son,’” said Pyatt.

The deal also would have required Smith to be under probation while out of prison. According to Pyatt, Smith said supervision would have felt being a prisoner in his own home and isn’t worth admitting guilt. “We’re a family of faith,” she said. “I know we’ve gotten this far because of our faith in God.”

It’s a belief Smith will one day be freed, despite serving life in prison for killing his son, Chandler.

The state’s medical examiner ruled the boy’s death a homicide, caused by blunt force trauma. Prosecutors told the Gwinnett County jury in 2003 it was a “Shaken Baby Case.” Smith was 28 and, until then, had no prior criminal record.

In October, Lounden-Brown argued before Georgia’s Supreme Court to request a hearing to introduce new medical evidence he said will prove Smith’s innocence.

That evidence is testimony from Dr. Saadi Ghatan, a pediatric neurosurgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. After reviewing the child’s medical records, Ghatan believes Chandler didn’t die from shaking, but from trauma during birth.

Dispatch records show two weeks before Chandler’s death, his mother called 911 after she thought the child “was coming in and out of a seizure.” Chandler was born premature at 36 weeks.

Paramedics dismissed her concerns, saying the “baby was just having hiccups.” In an interview with investigators shortly after the boy’s death, Chandler’s mother praised Smith, calling him “Mr. Mom” who “takes good care of the baby.”

Dr. Ghatan’s testimony could mirror the findings in a Atlanta News First Investigates’ ongoing series Flawed Forensics, which has shed light into how old science once showed pediatric traumatic brain injuries could only be explained with blunt force trauma, like car accidents, falls or violently shaking a child. Decades later, science now shows those same injuries can be also linked to illness and biological issues, like seizure disorders.

“Today, shaken baby syndrome is a diagnosis of exclusion. Today, it is a diagnosis that never would have been made,” Lounden-Brown told the justices during oral arguments.

Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Christopher DeNeve opposes the request for a hearing. He does not think Dr. Ghatan’s testimony is new evidence. “He’s shown nothing to show due diligence in this case,” DeNeve told justices.

The Georgia Supreme Court disagreed with the prosecutor this past December and ordered a Gwinnett County judge to hold a future hearing to allow Dr. Ghatan to testify. It has not been scheduled yet.

About three months later, the district attorney’s office offered Smith the deal. Because he declined the offer, Smith’s freedom now hinges on a legal battle for a new trial and potentially banning the district attorney from further prosecuting the case.

Later this month, Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Ronnie Batchelor could decide to recuse the entire district attorney’s office from the case after Lounden-Brown claims DeNeve inappropriately tried to negotiate a plea deal through Pyatt, instead of Smith’s defense attorneys.

“A prosecutor can’t just call a represented defendant and say ‘Hey man, what’s going on?’ You can’t do that,” said Lounden-Brown. “So, to try to circumvent that, by going through Mr. Smith’s fiancé, arguably his closest confidant, is just as bad.”

The hearing to consider recusing the DA is scheduled for September 27.

The DA’s office declined requests for an interview, but said it did nothing wrong when it spoke with Smith’s fiancé without his attorney present.

“Our position is that our office acted appropriately in speaking with the witness Ms. Pyatt about the statements and documents she provided to the previous administration showing that Danyel Smith expressed remorse for his actions regarding the death of the infant Chandler Smith while seeking parole for his murder conviction,” DeNeve said.

For now, Smith will remain in prison, hoping he’ll be exonerated one day through a new trial.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First Investigative Reporter Andy Pierrotti to look into, email andy.pierrotti@wanf.com.

