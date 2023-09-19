3-Degree Guarantee
Man arrested, accused of murder in road rage incident, Atlanta police say

Homicide Investigation underway at Browns Mill Road
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and accused of murder in connection with a road rage incident, according to Atlanta police.

A woman was shot and killed at 2930 Browns Mill Road SW in the early morning hours of Sept. 5. Police later determined that the shooting was a result of “extreme road rage.”

RELATED: Woman found shot to death after road rage incident involving 3 cars, police say

Javonte Scrutchins was arrested Monday in connection the incident, according to APD. He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second degree cruelty to children.

